Carbon Market Cap Achieves $517,601.03 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $517,601.03 and $106,020.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00672089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00162640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00362357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00061800 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

