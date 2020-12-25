Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

CATM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cardtronics by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

