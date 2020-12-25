Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.29 and last traded at $131.29. Approximately 790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

