CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

