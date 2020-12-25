CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.
NYSE:KMX opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
