Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?

Analyst Recommendations for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit