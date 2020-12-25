Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

