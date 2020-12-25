CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NYSE:CTT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

