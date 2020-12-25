Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $249,243.27 and approximately $334.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00324317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

