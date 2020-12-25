CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 0.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 13,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

