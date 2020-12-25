Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $960,506.00

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00006059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $184.21 million and approximately $960,506.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00134201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00683625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00149107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00361093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00064108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098492 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

