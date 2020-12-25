Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Insider Nigel Robinson Sells 350,000 Shares

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02).

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.42. Central Asia Metals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.76 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £417.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

