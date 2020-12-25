CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CGI were worth $195,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

GIB stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

