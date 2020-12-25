Chainlink (LINK) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00046731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00316090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.38 or 0.02136812 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

