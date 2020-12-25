ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $2.62 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00010881 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00682154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00139837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00362645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00099777 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

