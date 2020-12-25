Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Parsons worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,423,000 after buying an additional 358,526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 329,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 59.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after buying an additional 315,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $8,821,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $35.24 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure.

