Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $1,759,715. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

