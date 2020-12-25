Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Core Laboratories worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

