Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vericel by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

