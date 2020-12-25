Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of TTEC worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TTEC by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TTEC by 32.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 29.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TTEC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC opened at $76.96 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

