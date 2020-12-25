Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.70 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $765.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

