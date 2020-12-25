Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $4,376,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $3,215,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $87.87 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

