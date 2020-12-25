Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Cactus worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $25.94 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

