Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CHMG stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.23.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

