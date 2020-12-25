China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Trading Up 16.6%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 2,303,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,418% from the average daily volume of 91,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit