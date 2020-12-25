China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Trading Up 16.6%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 2,303,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,418% from the average daily volume of 91,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

