China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 4,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

CGHLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Gas in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

