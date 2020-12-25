Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,714.95

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8,714.95 and traded as high as $9,874.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,874.25, with a volume of 1 shares.

LDSVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,714.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,338.29.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

