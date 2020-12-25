CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$84.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$61.26 on Monday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

