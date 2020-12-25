CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$84.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$61.26 on Monday. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.87 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.77.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.
