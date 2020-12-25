CIBC Downgrades Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

SPB stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

