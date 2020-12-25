Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,909. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar by 588.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

