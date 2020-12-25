Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OZON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OZON stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

