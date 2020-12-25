Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OZON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OZON stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit