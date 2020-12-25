Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.48 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

