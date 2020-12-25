Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 44.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cloudera by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudera by 892.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

