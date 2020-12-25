Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,588.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,478,358 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $84.98. 2,892,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,023. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

