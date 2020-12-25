CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after buying an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

CNX opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.