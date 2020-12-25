Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head to Head Analysis

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.38 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -39.52 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.69

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coeur Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $8.72, suggesting a potential downside of 11.75%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.66%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

