Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.39

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.39 and traded as low as $81.04. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at $81.73, with a volume of 13,648 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$624.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

