Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

