Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $917.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

