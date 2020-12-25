Comparing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Wanda Sports Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Wanda Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85% Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Wanda Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $4.52 million 12.56 -$14.65 million N/A N/A Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.30 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wanda Sports Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wanda Sports Group beats Kidoz on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

