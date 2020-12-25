Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

