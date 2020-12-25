CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $282,529.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00114805 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000192 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00541949 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000139 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011121 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

