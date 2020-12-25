Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $357.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.12.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $356.74 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.58. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,038 shares of company stock worth $57,395,772 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

