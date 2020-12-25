Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.06. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit