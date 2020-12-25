Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.06. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.