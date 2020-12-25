Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $639,076.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDEX and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $2.24 million and $639,076.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, OKEx, Bibox, UEX, DDEX, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

