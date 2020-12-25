Critical Comparison: Cable One (NYSE:CABO) & Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cable One and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 5 1 0 2.00 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cable One presently has a consensus price target of $1,800.83, indicating a potential downside of 20.35%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk and Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cable One shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 19.26% 22.90% 7.12% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cable One and Simulated Environment Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.17 billion 11.66 $178.58 million $33.44 67.61 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Cable One beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of February 27, 2020, it served approximately 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

