Critical Contrast: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and DNAPrint Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $876.29 million 23.96 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -93.66 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exact Sciences and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 11 0 2.79 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $127.93, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

