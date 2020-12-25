CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $102,985.73 and approximately $27.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,280,137 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.