Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,135. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.15. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Management Fee

Analyst Recommendations for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit