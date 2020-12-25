Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,135. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.15. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

