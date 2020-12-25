Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,135. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cronos Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

