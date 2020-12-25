Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.65 to $5.70 for the ongoing year. It will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other packaging. The company remains poised to capitalize on beverage can demand through capacity additions and building new plants in existing markets as well as strategic acquisitions. Moreover, the company’s European Food and Asia-Pacific segment will gain from solid demand and several can capacity extension projects in the near term. The company is focused on implementing capacity-expansion projects with sound capital structure. However, higher raw material costs and bleak demand in the company’s transit packaging businesses will hurt its results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

CCK stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

