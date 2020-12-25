(CSQ.V) (CVE:CSQ) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of (CSQ.V) (CVE:CSQ) rose 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 386,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 124,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About (CSQ.V) (CVE:CSQ)

Canamex Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. It holds interests in the Bruner property with 230 unpatented and 27 patented mining claims covering a total of approximately 3,520 acres located in central Nevada. The company was formerly known as Canamex Resources Corp.

